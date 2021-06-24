Jonathan Gore turns attention to Tokyo Paralympics

ATHENS, WV (some video courtesy USOPC/Team USA) – Earlier this month, WOAY spoke with Jonathan Gore, a Fayetteville native and assistant track & field coach at Concord University, who was training for the USA Paralympic Trials.

This past weekend in Minneapolis, Gore qualified for the Tokyo Paralympics in both the 100-meter and 200-meter events. Nearly a week later, Gore says it still hasn’t sunk in yet that he will be representing the United States in Japan.

The Fayette County native was officially named a member of the US Paralympic team on Thursday; the trials for the 100-meter race are scheduled for August 29, with the finals on August 30. The trials for the 200-meter dash are September 4, with the finals for that event on the 5th.

Gore currently ranks second in the world in both events, behind teammate Jerryd Wallace. He says qualifying for Tokyo is a goal fulfilled in itself.

