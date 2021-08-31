Jonathan Gore finishes 7th in 100-meter final

ATHENS, WV (WOAY) – On Monday morning, Fayetteville native and current Concord track and field assistant coach Jonathan Gore finished 7th in the 100 meter dash final at the Tokyo Paralympics.

Gore ran a time of 11.08 seconds. For the second day in a row, Concord track and field head coach Mike Cox held a watch party on campus.

“It’s amazing,” said Caleb Hatcher, a Concord runner who attended the gathering. “To get to see him compete with all of the other world athletes and the represent the U.S., it’s wonderful.”

Gore will continue his Paralympic journey when he competes in the 200-meter dash on Friday.

