Johnson and Johnson vaccine distribution resumes in Fayette County

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – After an 11 day pause, the CDC and FDA once again approve distribution of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

During the pause, studies found 15 cases of blood clots in patients that had received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine. That number translates to approximately 1.5 per million, which is deemed low risk as distribution is set to resume.

“We have, as a state, reconvened using the Johnson and Johnson product,” said Fayette County Health Officer Dr. Anita Stewart. “We have that available here at the local health department, as well as several other pharmacies and sites across Fayette County.”

The single shot Johnson and Johnson vaccine still offers immunity two weeks after the dose.

