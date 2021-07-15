Job and economic growth could come for three Appalachian states

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOAY) – Three Appalachian states will have tremendous economic growth in result of new investments passed by the Senate Energy Natural Resources.

West Virginia, Ohio and Virginia will be the three Appalachian states seeing this growth. Community leaders unveiled research findings today from West Virginia-based Downstream Strategies.

Appalachian Voice’s Legislative Director spoke on the topic. Chelsea Barnes said, “Passing this legislation would mean monumental progress toward cleaning up dangerous, polluting abandoned mine lands while putting thousands of people back to work, generating billions of dollars in economic activity in the places where it’s needed most right now.”

The Abandoned Mine Reclamation Committee says the $11.3 billion dollars will be used to clean up abandoned mines.

