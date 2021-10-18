‘It’s been a little nerve-wracking’: National supply chain shortage hits Southern West Virginia

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – Water Stone Outdoors Co-Owner Maura Kistler has expanded the range of products she orders over the past few months.

She’s one of countless business owners changing how she fills her store because of a supply chain slowdown.

“It’s been a little nerve-wracking if all of your product is shipping two months late,” Kistler said. “Do you still want to take it? Do you not take it?

Kistler’s business partner, Kenny Parker, says in almost 30 years running Water Stone, he’s never had to work harder ordering supplies for the store. Kistler and Parker are also dealing with more customer demand because their business is based on outdoor activities.

“We have been forced to kick ourselves in the butt and break ourselves out of our buying habits,” Parker said.

Kistler is reorganizing her sock supply, which is one of the products she’s had to work harder to find. She knows her and Parker are luckier than others. The pandemic has pushed people towards outdoor activities and the redesignation of the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve has kept business running even during the supply shortage.

“I think that we are making some pretty good decisions about how we try to fill in those product gaps,” Kistler said.

Parker focuses on one strategy for how he and Kistler will continue to deal with supply chain issues as the holidays approach.

“Adapt,” Parker said. “You adapt to what you need to do to be able to keep your store filled and be able to continue to do business.”

