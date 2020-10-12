Independent candidate for governor makes stops at local restaurants

By
Kassie Simmons
-
Delegate Marshall Wilson, I-Berkeley

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man running for governor as an independent pays a visit to local restaurants to talk to voters this weekend.

S. Marshall Wilson used to be a member of the Republican Party and previously supported the candidate that ran against Governor Justice in the primaries. He spent Friday and Saturday meeting with voters at local restaurants to tell them more about his platform.

“I’ve got nine kids, two of whom I adopted while I was a missionary in Peru,” said Wilson. “I am absolutely dedicated to ensuring my kids can raise their kids in a prosperous and secure land. In order to make that happen, we have to reestablish constitutional governance.”

Wilson will not appear on the ballot, so those wishing to vote for him should write in his name for governor.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR