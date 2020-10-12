Independent candidate for governor makes stops at local restaurants

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – A man running for governor as an independent pays a visit to local restaurants to talk to voters this weekend.

S. Marshall Wilson used to be a member of the Republican Party and previously supported the candidate that ran against Governor Justice in the primaries. He spent Friday and Saturday meeting with voters at local restaurants to tell them more about his platform.

“I’ve got nine kids, two of whom I adopted while I was a missionary in Peru,” said Wilson. “I am absolutely dedicated to ensuring my kids can raise their kids in a prosperous and secure land. In order to make that happen, we have to reestablish constitutional governance.”

Wilson will not appear on the ballot, so those wishing to vote for him should write in his name for governor.