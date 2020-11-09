‘I love to work and I love to serve’ on what’s next for County Commissioner Denise Scalph

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The citizens of Fayette County will be represented by a new face in their county commission.

Long-serving Commissioner Denise Scalph, a Democrat from Fayetteville who is currently serving as commission president, was upset by Republican challenger Allison Rae Taylor last Tuesday. Scalp said although she’s sad to leave her position, she is looking forward to spending more time with family.

“Being a county commissioner has been my priority. Serving of the people in this county that has always been first to me. So I’m going to take a opportunity to visit my children more and my grandchildren and spend time with my family. My husband and mother have been great support. My father as well and he has since passed. I love to work and I love to serve and so in some capacity I’m sure I’ll do that,” Scalph said.

This year marks Scalp’s 10th year as a Fayette County Commissioner.