Honoring Bishop Fred Sims

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – As Black History Month continues, we pay tribute to a local pastor who is known by many in Beckley for his work through his church Heart of God Ministries.

Bishop Fred Sims has touched many in the community with his faith. In 1993, Bishop Sims founded Heart of God Ministries in Beckley and has been honored with numerous awards throughout the years.

“I went from being a sinner to a preacher in eight months. I got saved in April and in December of 1977 I preached my first message,” Bishop Sims said.

Bishop Sims was born in Lester, West Virginia in 1954 and credits his mother for his hard and faith. He spent 21 years as a coal miner and 1977 was saved and pursued a career within the church.

“In 1993, after serving as assistant pastor the Lord led me to begin a Ministries from the ground up.”

Today, Bishop Sims spends his time working to help expand COVID testing in black communities, feeding the public by hosting food drives, and hosting job training classes.

“I think everybody is somebody, I definitely believe that we have to surround ourselves with people who definition of you is not according to your history, but according to your destiny,” Bishop Sims said.

Anyone who would like to talk with Bishop Sims can find him at Heart of God Ministries located at 1703 S Kanawha Street.