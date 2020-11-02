Holiday of Lights scheduled to open on Thanksgiving

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – The Holiday of Lights is still scheduled to take place in Bluefield this year. Setup for this year’s festival began in September. Bluefield City Park closed to traffic in October as completion of the setup nears.

“[We’re] about halfway through right now, I would say,” said Bluefield City Park Foreman Bradley Dempsey. “We still got several displays still yet to be put up. We still have spotlights to put out, and wrapping the shelters and stuff like that with Christmas lights.”

The setup of the Holiday of Lights should be completed well before its scheduled opening on Thanksgiving.