Historic Lewis House in need of repairs

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Historic Lewis House in Oak Hill is raising funds for repairs.

One of the Lewis House’s walls had been discovered to have severe water damage, and needs to be replaced. To raise money for the effort, the House held a yard sale fundraiser, and is planning more for the future.

Ginny Cracraft, the House Chairman, says the repair effort is likely going to be very costly.

“We had some severe damage to one of our walls from a leak and that whole wall is going to have to be replaced, so this is the way we have of making money to do that. We’ve since had some people come in to look at it, they haven’t gotten back to us yet, so apparently it’s going to be a big job,” Cracraft said.

The Lewis House is always accepting donations, and is planning another fundraiser next month.