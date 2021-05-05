Historic Fayette Theatre hosting pandemic themed zoom play this weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Historic Fayette Theatre is putting on another play just in time for Mother’s Day.

The play is called Blessings of the Pandemic and it features several poems written by Rich Orloff about his experiences throughout the pandemic. The performance will be conducted on zoom May 7th and 8th at 7:30 PM and May 9th at 2 PM. Seven of the theatre’s regulars will perform the poems including Theatre Director Gene Worthington.

“There are sixty, so we are going to do about thirty-five or thirty-six of the poems,” said Theatre Director Gene Worthington. “It’s split up, there is seven of us in the cast, all veteran people who’ve worked at the Historic Fayette Theatre before. When I read the poems it just blew me away and then Ms. Vuranch, who teaches at Concord, had her students look at it and they loved it too. So we decided yeah we’ve got to do this.”

Tickets for the play are five dollars and can be purchased by calling the box office at 304-574-4655.

Related