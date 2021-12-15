Hinton community rallies together for Kentucky relief fund

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – Relief supplies for Kentucky’s tornado disaster area are packed and ready to go tonight in Hinton.

That’s thanks to the Summers County Sheriff’s Department, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church and dozens of volunteers.

The relief appeal was set to last for three days, but the mission was accomplished in just three hours.

Paula Hephner with the Summers County Sheriff’s Department said, “The sheriff just handed me $300 in donated to pick up batters in miscellaneous sizes for folks in Kentucky and we’re getting all kinds of donations.”

Canned food, water, diapers, blankets, grooming supplies, and cash donations were all collected.

The supplies will leave Friday in a relief caravan headed to Paducah, Kentucky.

