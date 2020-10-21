Hinton encourages residents to support local businesses

By
Kassie Simmons
-

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – This weekend would have been Railroad Days and the Hinton stop on the Autumn Colors Express.

The cancelations could hit businesses hard. Typically, the boom in visitors from across the state would bring in much needed revenue and profits to keep businesses open and thriving for at least another year.

This year, it could be up to the locals to make sure Hinton’s downtown shops survive the pandemic.

“Walking around small towns, there’s a lot of history, so come on down and look at the historic buildings,” said city manager Cris Meadows. “We have some great historical markers and walk into some of the shops while you’re her. We have a couple of really cool restaurants, so come on down and see what we have to offer.”

Meadows says the city hopes to host coronavirus-safe events for Small Business Saturday and even a winter flea market to help local businesses while keeping the public safe.

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR