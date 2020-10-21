Hinton encourages residents to support local businesses

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – This weekend would have been Railroad Days and the Hinton stop on the Autumn Colors Express.

The cancelations could hit businesses hard. Typically, the boom in visitors from across the state would bring in much needed revenue and profits to keep businesses open and thriving for at least another year.

This year, it could be up to the locals to make sure Hinton’s downtown shops survive the pandemic.

“Walking around small towns, there’s a lot of history, so come on down and look at the historic buildings,” said city manager Cris Meadows. “We have some great historical markers and walk into some of the shops while you’re her. We have a couple of really cool restaurants, so come on down and see what we have to offer.”

Meadows says the city hopes to host coronavirus-safe events for Small Business Saturday and even a winter flea market to help local businesses while keeping the public safe.