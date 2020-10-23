HHOMA announces free COVID-19 testing in Greenbrier County this Friday and Saturday

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The Herbert Henderson Office of Minority Affairs (HHOMA) announced upcoming free COVID-19 testing events at the fairgrounds, 947 Maplewood Ave, Fairlea, in Greenbrier County, West Virginia.

Testing will be offered Friday and Saturday, Oct. 23 and 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As it has at previous HHOMA test events, Kroger continues as a partner and will be providing hospitality items to volunteers onsite.

The COVID-19 testing locations are organized, in part, by Gov. Jim Justice’s COVID-19 Advisory Commission on African American Disparities in order to provide testing opportunities to residents in counties with high minority populations and evidence of COVID-19 transmission.

“We thank Kroger and our other steadfast partners for their support in making these test opportunities available to our most vulnerable citizens,” said HHOMA Executive Director Jill Upson. “The COVID-19 Advisory Commission on African American Disparities thanks the Governor for his unwavering commitment to this important work and to reducing racial disparities in healthcare as well as other areas.”

Since May, free testing has been offered by HHOMA in partnership with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the West Virginia National Guard, local health departments, and various community partners from across the state.

This event and future COVID-19 testing locations are available for free to all residents, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is not required. Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Testing is also scheduled at several additional sites around the state in the coming weeks. Click here to view the full list of upcoming COVID-19 testing locations, dates, and times.