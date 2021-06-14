HELP4WV and WV Drug Intervention Institute offering free naloxone

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – HELP4WV, a state wide addiction and mental health helpline, is offering free naloxone.

The overdose reversal drug is simple to administer and proven to save lives. HELP4WV insists that people learn to use naloxone, as last year the state experienced a 45% increase in overdose deaths.

Jordan Dennison is a peer recovery coach with HELP4WV who agrees that many people should learn about how to use naloxone. He says he came to work with the organization after reaching out to them for help with his addiction.

“Help 4 West Virginia was actually the number I called when I decided it was time for me to get some help,” Dennison said.

Dennison overdosed on 11 different occasions before seeking help.

“I’ve heard a lot of backlash, people think after the first time or two, why do we keep trying? And to that I say: If it wasn’t for naloxone, my son wouldn’t have a father today.”

Those who want to receive free naloxone can take an online course from HELP4WV that teaches how to administer the drug. Simply visit the website here and scroll to the “Be a Naloxone Hero” badge.

You can also call or text 1-844-HELP-4WV to have the link emailed or texted.

After completing the online course, participants will be mailed a certificate and two dose of naloxone without cost.

Related