Heavy ice, snowfall can cause power outages

WEST VIRGNIA (WOAY) Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, some areas could see some harsh winter weather.
The StormWatch team forecasts some overnight sleet for areas like Oak Hill and Beckley while Lewisburg could see snow. That can mean trouble when it comes to power outages.
Depending on what caused the outage, your restoration time will vary. One lineman says a simple line down takes 30 minutes, but more severe cases can take all day.
“A lot of times vehicle accidents [take longer] or when the outage is way up in the mountains and you have to pack everything, the material, and climb up to fix it,” said the lineman. “Sometimes it’s more than a three-man job, it’s an eight-man job.”
If you see a line down, its important not to go near or touch the wire because it could still be live. Luckily, conditions are expected to improve by Thursday morning.
