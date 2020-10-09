Health dept. holds free testing event to stop spread of COVID-19

By
Kassie Simmons
-

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Summers County Health Department takes part in the initiative to provide more testing.

Overall, the county’s coronavirus numbers have been low, but officials say they have seen an uptick in recent weeks. Luckily, the county’s recovery rate has been high and no deaths have been reported.

In an effort to stop the virus from spreading further, the county offered free testing until 5:30 this evening.

“We want to know who is carrying COVID-19, so by increasing testing across the state–and particularly our county with asymptomatic individuals–you might be able to find that positive and keep them isolated for a period of days and help slow the spread,” said health department administrator Chad Meador.

If you missed today’s testing event, you can call the health department or Summers County ARH to schedule an appointment.

