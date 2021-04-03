Hawks Nest State Park hosts children’s Easter egg hunt

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – Hawks Nest State Park was able to host their second-annual Kids Easter Egg Hunt since 2019, after last year’s egg hunt was forced to be postponed due to the ongoing pandemic. The kids were separated into different age groups ranging from zero to 12 years old, and along with finding little prizes in the eggs, were also awarded pre-filled Easter baskets and chocolate bunnies. The day was filled not only with Easter eggs but face-painting, vendors, and a surprise visit from the Easter Bunny.

“We are so excited to host this today, and it looks like other people are excited, too,” says Autumn Truman, an event host for Hawks Nest.

Many families came out to the park to celebrate Easter and Hawks Nest intends on hosting the popular event next year, as well.

Related