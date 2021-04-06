Harmony for Hope to hold drive-thru ramp dinner

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Harmony for Hope will be holding a drive-thru ramp dinner this Saturday at the Mt. Hope Stadium from 11 AM to 3 PM. The dinners will be $15 for adults and $8 for children, and they will include beans, ramps, fried potatoes, and corn bread. All proceeds will go to the Hope for Harmony Americorps Program.

“I think that the biggest thing is that as long as we are bringing each other together in community events and allowing each other that chance to interact, it’s always going to strengthen our community bonds. Projects like the AmeriCorps Program definitely needs that forward-facing image,” says Alex Berg, a PR Coordinator for Harmony for Hope.

Harmony for Hope plans to do more fundraising events for the Americorps program in the coming months.

