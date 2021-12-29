Crossroads Mall Hallmark closing it’s doors in January

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WOAY) – One local store has decided to close it’s doors after 20 years. Amy’s Hallmark Gold Crown store in the Crossroads Mall is set to shut shop at the end of January.

With the final days ahead, Crossroads Hallmark will be officially closing at the mall on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Business Insider, close to 20 locations closed the doors in 2020, stating that many Hallmark stores are combating digital content as the demand for traditional greeting cards decline.

Related