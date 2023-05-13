Greenbrier Valley Race Weekend Draws Tourism to Prestigious Golf Course

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): Almost 800 runners toed the line at the area’s most prestigious golf course to enjoy beautiful landscape, compete for the gold and partake in an exquisite post-race party.

Greenbrier Resort had been host to a professional golf tournament, but the PGA Tour scrapped its contract with Greenbrier Resort three years ago. This hasn’t stopped tourists from flocking to this beautiful gem of a golf course.

Besides golf, the next best way to enjoy the scenery and rolling hills is by running the course! Since 2017, race weekend at Greenbrier Resort has been a success. Racers can choose between a longer journey across the grounds by running the half marathon or elect to race the shorter 10K or 5K.

Race weekend has rejuvenated the tourism industry in Greenbrier County. Race organizer Charlie Mercer says it’s been a sellout twice since 2017.

You see signs during a marathon that say, “That’s a lot of work for just a banana.” Well, Greenbrier Resort has one of the best post-race parties on the planet. Entertainment, delicious food and even champagne motivate runners through 3.1 to 13.1 miles!

The 5K race was won by Peter Lomong and half marathon winner was Jason Benoit.

Mercer says they plan to return again next year and hope the race is another success!

Related