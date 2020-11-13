Greenbrier County Sports Complex beginning next phase of development Monday

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – Before the glamour part kicks in, you have to make it through the tedious parts.

But the Greenbrier County Sports Complex will be one big step closer to fruition after more sewage work begins on Monday.

“Now what we’re doing is going back and doing some drainage,” said Greenbrier County Commission President Lowell Rose. “Adding in a sediment pond. Changing some of the original plan a little bit. We took out a pond that was in solid rock area and put in a used well.”

Working on an area of land larger than 130 acres requires a great deal of maintenance. Increasing the sewage work will go a long way towards getting that area ready for the sports facilities.

“It takes care of a lot of the water runoff and drainage issues that we’ve had,” Rose said. “That all should be taken care of now. The DEP has signed off on everything.”

The county is still planning to fund the sports complex entirely independent of taxes from residents.

“All of the project so far has been funded 100% through hotel/motel tax money,” Rose said. “Not a dime of county tax payer money that has been paid in their taxes has been used. It’s been 99% by people staying at ‘The Greenbrier.’ Coming in staying there has paid for what we’ve done so far. And I want to keep it that way as much as we can.”

Once the drainage is complete, the next steps in the process should be underway by late spring or early summer.