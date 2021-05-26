Greenbrier County Sheriff Provides Update on Bomb Threat Investigation

RAINELLE, WV (WOAY) – The bomb threat at the Rainelle Kroger remains under investigation.

According to the Greenbrier County Sheriff a 911 call was received around 6 PM Tuesday evening about a bomb on the Kroger property.

The Sheriff’s Department and the West Virginia State Police responded to the scene and evacuated the store, parking lot, and surrounding buildings. Explosive K-9 handlers and bomb technicians conducted a search and found no explosives or suspicious objects.

“There are various reasons why people would call in a bomb threat,” said Greenbrier County Sheriff Bruce Sloan. “Sometimes it’s retaliation against an employer, some people just do it for kicks to see how the response is and that type of thing. I don’t think people stop and realize the problem these threats resolve or what the results are.”

Sheriff Sloan said the officers had cleared the scene by 8 PM Tuesday, but are still investigating the cause of the threat.

