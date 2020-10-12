Grandfamilies spend rainy day fishing, bonding

By
Kassie Simmons
-
Photo Caption: Participants at the first New River Gorge National River Grandfamily Fishing Day receive their Junior Anger Fishing badge.

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – A few grandfamilies spent the rainy weekend by the New River in Summers County at an event hosted by the New River Gorge National River.

“Grandfamilies” is a term referring to grandparents raising grandchildren. A few of those families spent Saturday bonding by trying their hand at fishing. The new fishers caught a few fish throughout the day and even learned to bait their own hook, but the most important part was the time spent together in the great outdoors.

“It’s important because there’s things we have to learn from each other,” said William Lewis, who attended the event with his grandmother. “[We can] have fun and family time and it’s very environmental.”

“When we put out the event and we offer this experience, then they actually get to come out and see the beautiful places they have,” said park ranger Abby Adkins. “Some of the kids here [can] tell you about the great experience they’ve been having.”

All fish caught at Saturday’s events were released back into the water.

 

Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR