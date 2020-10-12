Grandfamilies spend rainy day fishing, bonding

HINTON, WV (WOAY) – A few grandfamilies spent the rainy weekend by the New River in Summers County at an event hosted by the New River Gorge National River.

“Grandfamilies” is a term referring to grandparents raising grandchildren. A few of those families spent Saturday bonding by trying their hand at fishing. The new fishers caught a few fish throughout the day and even learned to bait their own hook, but the most important part was the time spent together in the great outdoors.

“It’s important because there’s things we have to learn from each other,” said William Lewis, who attended the event with his grandmother. “[We can] have fun and family time and it’s very environmental.”

“When we put out the event and we offer this experience, then they actually get to come out and see the beautiful places they have,” said park ranger Abby Adkins. “Some of the kids here [can] tell you about the great experience they’ve been having.”

All fish caught at Saturday’s events were released back into the water.