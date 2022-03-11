Raleigh County Memorial Airport Restaurant holds grand re-opening

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Memorial Airport Restaurant is open for business.

Now under new management, they held the grand re-opening today.

Located inside of the Raleigh County Memorial Airport, seats were filled with customers as they prepared for their ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The restaurant also offered menu samples to those in attendance.

Manager Cindy Lee said, “It’s really exciting. We see a lot of the friendly faces that we see in the community coming in and enjoying the food and atmosphere here. It’s just really good to get these doors opened back up and see all of these people come in.”

They are planning plenty of Easter activities for the upcoming holiday. You can see all events on their Facebook page.

