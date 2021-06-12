Grand re-opening event held for a local health and beauty boutique

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The Hive Health and Boutique just re-opened in its new and bigger location on 1442 East Main Street in Oak Hill, and they celebrated the occasion with a ribbon-cutting and a fashion show. And with a new location, the local boutique is now able to provide even more confidence-boosting services and amenities for anything you need, whether it be tanning, hair-styling, nails, or just browsing their beautiful selection of boutique items, they are ready to provide a variety of health and beauty services.

“She started with a small business on Central and it just blossomed into this,” says co-owner Holly Elswick.

“Well, I have to say, she gave me the encouragement, because the expansion was a little scary, but she gave me the encouragement to just go for it and so we worked as a team to expand and offer more to Fayette County,” says Jennifer Smith, another co-owner of The Hive.

You can find out more about The Hive by going to their Facebook page, and you can also check out the ribbon-cutting on the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce’s website.

