Granada historic theater restored, holds ribbon-cutting

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – Opened January 2, 1928, the historic Granada Theater in downtown Bluefield has been delighting cinema-goers in the area for decades with its classic charm, but after having to close its doors for over 20 years, the theater is finally returning to its former glory. And after many renovations, a ribbon cutting was held to celebrate the re-opening of this beloved theater, and to welcome in a new era of movie-goers.

“You expect to be taken back to your childhood, back to those memories of that first Disney movie you had, that first date you had, first time you held hands, all of that’s waiting on you, we are going to take you back to the days of Bluefield’s glory, it’s here for us all to enjoy,” says Rob Linkous, Board President of Bluefield Arts Revitalization Corporation.

“What we want to do is get those younger kids involved in the Granada and make these downtown memories for them like we had in our lifetime,” he adds.

The Granada Theater will be showing Looney Tunes Cartoons, The Lego Movie, and a double feature of old cinema classics for its grand opening, and you can go to bluefieldgranada.com to get the showtimes, buy tickets, and find out more.

