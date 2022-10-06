Governor Justice joins city and state officials in Lewisburg to break ground on $63 million new water system

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – After facing a number of water issues in past years, the City of Lewisburg is now on its way to having a system it can fully rely on.

Governor Jim Justice was in Lewisburg on Monday to break ground on the $63 million project that will upgrade and modernize their water system. He was joined by the mayor of Lewisburg, Beverly White among other local and state officials to introduce the new system to the community.

“A lot of folks are wanting to come to Lewisburg from all over the world and everything, but from the standpoint of growth in this great city is limited if we don’t do something about the water and of all places where we have pristine waters and everything is right here, but we’ve got to do some work,” Justice says.

Currently, the city’s water treatment plant functions at 100% capacity 24 hours a day. This has caused mechanical failures, source water contamination, and lots of boil water advisories.

The project upgrades will include expanding the system’s capacity to hold more water, relocating the source water supply, storage tank repairs, and the replacement of undersized water mains.

More resiliency, quantity, and cleaner drinking water are now what’s in store for around 12,000 residents in the city and across the county.

“We’ve been talking about this for almost 20 years and our water is safe and it is clean, but it will be much better now because we are moving our intake above a landfill and a salvage yard so that in itself speaks volumes,” says the mayor, Beverly White.

While a good portion of it will be underground, the project will expand roughly 38 acres.

A lot of contributors have made the $63 million project possible, including grants from the USDA, the West Virginia legislature, and the City of Lewisburg. It is expected to be completed within two years.

Related