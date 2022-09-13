Governor Justice awards over $16.8 million in VOCA grants following last year’s federal cuts

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice approved over $16.8 million in Victims of Crime Act Assistance (VOCA) sub-grant funds to 83 public and private nonprofit organizations statewide. The grant will fund VOCA services such as counseling, personal advocacy, client transportation, and victim support services to help them through difficult times.

VOCA experienced federal cuts to its funding last year. The grant will provide VOCA with the supplemental funding required to reach pre-pandemic levels and effectively help those seeking help escape violence and abuse. Office of Victims of Crime, the Office of Justice Programs of the U.S. Department of Justice, awarded the funds, which will be administered by the West Virginia Division of Administrative Services, Justice and Community Services section.

Awarded Organizations include:

A Child’s Place CASA

$47,337.00

Barbour County Commission

$41,159.00

Branches Domestic Violence Shelter

$678,753.00

Burlington United Methodist Family Services

$80,783.00

Cabell County Commission

$219,015.00

CAMC Health Education & Research Institute

$284,416.00

CASA for Children

$196,446.00

CASA of the Eastern Panhandle

$350,437.00

CASA of Marion County

$97,505.00

CASA for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit

$91,285.00

CHANGE, Inc (CAC)

$124,860.00

CHANGE, Inc (DV)

$57,569.00

Child and Youth Advocacy Center

$212,734.00

Child Protect of Mercer County

$146,000.00

ChildLaw Services

$164,370.00

Children’s Home Society of WV

$184,264.00

City of Charleston

$30,685.00

Comprehensive Women’s Service Council

$564,072.00

CONTACT Huntington

$553,670.00

Cornerstone Family Interventions

$152,406.00

Eastern Panhandle Empowerment Center

$673,041.00

Family Counseling Connection

$287,081.00

Family Crisis Center

$335,276.00

Family Crisis Intervention Center of Region V

$367,512.00

Family Refuge Center

$561,377.00

Family Service of Goodwill Industries

$111,240.00

Greenbrier County Commission PA

$43,172.00

Greenbrier County Commission Sheriff

$47,229.00

Hancock County Commission

$159,258.00

Harmony House

$176,956.00

Harmony Mental Health

$285,081.00

Harrison County CASA Program

$124,955.00

Harrison County Child Advocacy Center

$336,533.00

HOPE Inc. Task Force on Domestic Violence

$584,476.00

Jackson County Commission

$38,943.00

Jefferson County Commission

$110,568.00

Just for Kids

$308,329.00

Kanawha County Commission Prosecutor

$61,185.00

Kanawha County Commission Sheriff

$106,597.00

Legal Aid of West Virginia

$759,441.00

Logan County Child Advocacy Center

$170,604.00

Logan County Commission PA

$51,702.00

Logan County Commission Sheriff

$37,827.00

Marion County Children’s Advocacy Center

$165,299.00

Marion County Commission

$60,320.00

Mason County Commission

$45,350.00

Mercer County Commission

$223,834.00

Mineral County Court Appointed Special Advocates Program

$135,764.00

Mingo County Commission PA

$31,691.00

Mingo County Commission Sheriff

$25,895.00

Monongalia Child Advocacy Center

$262,672.00

Monongalia County Commission

$116,302.00

Monongalia County Youth Services Center

$178,858.00

Mothers Against Drunk Driving

$48,162.00

Mountain CAP of West Virginia

$85,466.00

Nicholas County Family Resource Network

$113,083.00

Ohio County Commission

$39,215.00

Preston County Commission

$44,205.00

Putnam County Commission PA

$56,276.00

Putnam County Commission Sheriff

$36,528.00

Randolph County Children’s Advocacy Center

$115,027.00

Randolph County Commission

$46,028.00

Rape & Domestic Violence Information Center

$717,304.00

REACHH Family Resource Center

$68,180.00

Roane County Commission

$27,552.00

STOP Abusive Family Environments

$421,714.00

Stop the Hurt

$81,265.00

TEAM for West Virginia Children

$509,821.00

The Children’s Listening Place

$227,273.00

Tug Valley Recovery Shelter Association

$189,323.00

Upper Ohio Valley Sexual Assault Help Center

$271,854.00

Upshur County Commission

$37,110.00

Voices for Children

$102,461.00

West Virginia Child Advocacy Network

$209,346.00

West Virginia Coalition Against Domestic Violence

$250,366.00

West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation

$123,484.00

West Virginia Foundation for Rape Information Services

$263,310.00

Wetzel County Commission CAC

$82,977.00

Women’s Aid in Crisis

$696,823.00

Wood County Commission

$73,436.00

Wyoming County Commission

$31,440.00

Young Women’s Christian Association of Wheeling

$273,367.00

YWCA of Charleston, West Virginia

$320,673.00

