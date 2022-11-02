Governor Justice announces Capito dome to “go teal” on November 3 for Alzheimer’s Awareness

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Justice issues a proclamation declaring November 3 as Alzheimer’s Awareness Day in West Virginia.

The historic West Virginia Capitol will flash a teal-colored light on its dome to join the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America’s annual Light the World in Teal initiative.

Over 800 buildings worldwide are going teal to raise awareness for Alzheimer’s Awareness Month.

The primary goal of the annual Light the World in Teal initiative is to show support for AFA’s effort to educate individuals about Alzheimer’s disease and the importance of early detection.

Alzheimer’s affects over 6.2 million Americans and over 50 million people worldwide.

Related