Governor Justice and WVDNR announce 4th annual lifetime license giveaway

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice announces the West Virginia Division of Natural Resource’s (WVDNR) lifetime license giveaway is returning for the fourth year.

Hunters and anglers that purchase an annual 2023 hunting, trapping, or fishing license in December will be automatically eligible to win the giveaway.

The giveaway is open to residents and non-residents. One resident will win a lifetime hunting, trapping, and fishing license.

One non-resident will win a three-night lodge stay at Pipestem Resort State Park with two zipline tour tickets.

Other prizes include state park gift cards, cabin stays, and gift bags.

WVDNR and the West Virginia Department of Tourism sponsor the prize drawings and will announce the winners in January 2023.

To enter the giveaway, residents may purchase a Class A, Class B, Class AH, Class X, Class XP, Class X3, Class XP3, Class XJ, or Class AHJ license.

Non-residents may enter by purchasing a Class E, Class EE, Class AAH, Class XXJ, or Class AAHJ license.

Anyone interested can purchase licenses at WVhunt.com or from an authorized license agent.

Individuals can also purchase licenses as a gift by calling the WVDNR licensing unit at 304-558-2758.

For more information about the giveaway, rules, and prize descriptions, visit WVdnr.gov/licensegiveaway.

