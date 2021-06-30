Gov. Justice personally delivers custom-outfitted truck to Frankford woman through “Do it for Babydog” Vaccination Sweepstakes

FRANKFORD, WV (WOAY) – Governor Jim Justice surprises a Frankford woman in person with the keys to her new truck Wednesday morning.

Gov. Justice and Babydog personally handing over the keys to a brand-new, custom-outfitted truck as part of the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

In addition to Brownell winning the truck, 47 more West Virginians also winning prizes including two full four-year scholarships to any public institution in the state, five-lifetime hunting licenses, five-lifetime fishing licenses, five custom hunting rifles, five custom hunting shotguns, and 25-weekend getaways to West Virginia State Parks.

Vaccinated West Virginians have five more chances to win in the “Do it for Babydog: Save a life, Change your life” Vaccination Sweepstakes.

All West Virginians who have had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine can register at “DoitforBabydog.wv.gov” for an opportunity to join the list of winners.

Related