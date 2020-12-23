Gov. Justice names Brian Abraham as Chief of Staff

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- Gov. Jim Justice announced today that Brian Abraham will become his new Chief of Staff, effective Friday, Jan. 1, 2021.

“Brian is a true leader and the perfect fit for this job as we move into my second term,” Gov. Justice said. “He’s a Veteran and experienced attorney who loves our state as much as I do, and I know his skills and experience will be extremely beneficial as we continue to move West Virginia forward.”

Abraham has served as Gov. Justice’s General Counsel since January 2017. He also serves as Chair of the Joint Staff in the West Virginia National Guard.

He previously served on active duty in Iraq with the 18th Airborne Corps as an operational law officer and as a prosecutor of suspected insurgents. He also served as trial counsel for the 101st Airborne Division, and as legal advisor and paratrooper with a special operations detachment of the West Virginia National Guard for nine years.

Abraham has extensive litigation experience and has represented businesses, individuals, and government agencies. Previously, he was the elected Prosecuting Attorney for Logan County, a position he held from 1999 until 2009. He was responsible for the prosecution of thousands of cases. Abraham also previously served as a Special Assistant United States Attorney for Kentucky and Tennessee.

Abraham is a graduate of the West Virginia University College of Law and also received a B.S. in Business Administration from Fairmont State University.

In 2006, he was honored by the West Virginia State Bar as the Citizen Soldier of the Year.

Gov. Justice announced the retirement of his current Chief of Staff Mike Hall, on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.