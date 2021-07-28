Gov. Justice encourages testing as Delta Variant cases rise

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice is encouraging residents with any COVID symptoms to continue to get tested, especially those over the age of 65.

With the rise in cases of the new Delta Variant, the governor wants residents to stay alert and watch out for any potential COVID symptoms.

Justice even shared his own personal account of going to get tested not long ago, even though he’s already been fully vaccinated.

“I got this cold and cough, I didn’t feel the greatest,” Justice said. And so I thought I sure better get tested. And so I did, and it came back negative.”

Testing is still available for free statewide. Check with your county’s health department for more information on when and where to get tested.

