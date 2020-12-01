Gov. Justice approves award of two Roads To Prosperity projects: Hominy Creek Bridge and Oil Ridge Road

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY)- Gov. Jim Justice and the West Virginia Division of Highways announced today that bids have been awarded for two Roads To Prosperity projects, including the Hominy Creek Bridge Project in Nicholas County and the Oil Ridge Road Project in Ritchie County.

“These are both important projects for our state and it’s surely going to bring goodness to Nicholas and Ritchie counties,” Gov. Justice said. “West Virginians should be extremely proud of just how much work is being done on road projects all across our state, through my Roads To Prosperity program, as we continue our efforts to modernize West Virginia’s transportation network, even during these difficult times.”

The contract for the Hominy Creek Bridge in Nicholas County is a bridge replacement project awarded to West Virginia-based contractor Triton Construction with a low bid of $1,368,533.89.

The Oil Ridge Road project is a slip repair project utilizing drilled piling on CR 26 in Ritchie County awarded to West Virginia based contractor Marks Drilling with a low bid of $127,134.22.

Both projects were among those listed in the WVDOH’s virtual bid letting on Nov. 17, 2020.

“Both of these projects are very important to the communities they serve,” West Virginia Department of Transportation Secretary Byrd White said. “Our people have continued working through this pandemic; awarding contracts such as this and expanding our capabilities with our own crews in areas such as paving and drilling. There are no shortage of projects, and thanks to Governor Justice’s Roads To Prosperity Program, our crews and our contracting partners are staying busy with projects, large and small, all over the state.”

Over $1 billion-worth of major infrastructure improvement projects through Gov. Justice’s Roads To Prosperity program have either been completed to date or are currently underway.