Gov. Jim Justice announces cases down more than 80% in one month

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Jim Justice and members of the West Virginia COVID-19 pandemic response leadership team held another news briefing Wednesday to update the public on the state’s latest pandemic response and vaccine distribution efforts.

During Wednesday’s briefing, Gov. Justice announced that West Virginia’s number of active COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, ICU patients, and patients on ventilators are now all declining.

“We’re really making improvement,” Gov. Justice said. “We are making some progress, but I ask everyone to still not forget the West Virginians we’ve lost.”

There are now just 3,574 active cases of COVID-19 and 594 COVID-related hospitalizations statewide.

In just one month, total active cases statewide have decreased by more than 83%.

Since nearing peak capacity in early February, West Virginia’s hospitals have also seen a precipitous drop off in the number of patients with severe cases of COVID-19.

Overall, hospitalizations are down 46% since the most recent peak, while ICU patients and patients on ventilators are down 43% in the same timeframe.

