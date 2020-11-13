Good News Fayette County program to take place virtually next week

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – The Good News Fayette County program is returning for the third time next week.

This will be the second virtual program put on by Focus Intent and sponsored by the Fayette County Chamber of Commerce and the health department.

The purpose is to allow volunteer speakers who serve in various capacities in the the community to share good news.

“Especially now there is so much heavy and stressful and difficult news that we’re seeing every single day, and sometimes it can blind us to the good things that are happening, so we do this event as a way to shed light on the really incredible work that’s being done in our community,” Volunteer Coordinator Veronica Crosier said.

You can catch it on Tuesday, November 17 at 7 p.m. on Zoom or on the chamber’s Facebook live feed. The Zoom link is on the chamber’s website.