Giuseppe’s re-opens its doors once again

MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY) – Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant in Mt. Hope was forced to close down last year, another local restaurant that was hit hard during the pandemic, but now, thanks to new owners, it is finally getting to re-open. The restaurant will include the same favorite menu options and the same local, traditional atmosphere, with the exception of new subs like a wild turkey sub and a Philly cheesesteak sub, and different menu specials. And the new owners were very excited to celebrate the grand opening and bring their spin on this local favorite.

“I’m so excited,” says Dining Room Manager Gabriella Cook. “I’m so excited to meet all the new faces and just start a new family here because that’s what it’s all about. We are revitalizing it and bringing our touch to it, just kind of taking our turn on things.”

Giuseppe’s will now be open every Monday through Saturday from 11 AM to 9 PM.

