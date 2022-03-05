RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Girl Scouts of Black Diamond are on the search for volunteers.

Positions range from troop leaders, drivers, event hosts and more.

Volunteers can come based on any skillset and will be placed where they feel most comfortable.

The girl scouts will host a Volunteer Information Night at Calacino’s in Beckley on March 14th at 6:30 pm, where anyone who’s interested can join.

Membership Supervisor Stacie Bolen said, “We need the organization and we need the expertise. We’re able to give the core values and they’re able to enhance upon those values.”

You must be 18 or older to volunteer and must pass a background check. You can apply here.

