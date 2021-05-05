Gayle Manchin prepares to be sworn in on Thursday

LANSING, WV (WOAY) – The wife of Senator Joe Manchin is getting ready to be sworn in as the newest Federal Co-chair of the Appalachian Regional Commission.

Gayle Manchin was appointed to the position by President Biden and was then unanimously confirmed by the senate committee last Thursday. Mrs. Manchin says she is excited for the opportunity to work with the states in the Appalachian region and credits the senators of those states that know her work in education and in rural America for giving her this chance to partner with them.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting with the Governors of the thirteen states that we represent because I believe we have a lot of commonality in the challenges that we all face,” said Federal Appalachian Regional Commission Co-chair Gayle Manchin. “So I think working together, I would like for us to more in unison around projects that will benefit all of the thirteen states that are in the Appalachian region.”

Mrs. Manchin will be take the oath of office at 3 PM Thursday at the Clay Center in Charleston.

