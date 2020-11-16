Game times determined for football quarterfinals

WOAY – The first round of the 2020 West Virginia high school football playoffs is complete, with five of the six area teams moving to the quarterfinals. Below are the game times and dates for each of the five matchups. Midland Trail’s game with St. Marys is dependent on if Fayette County is able to return to the gold zone or better on next Saturday’s map; if not, St. Marys would move to the semifinals.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20

North Marion @ Bluefield – 7:30 PM

Princeton @ South Charleston – 7:30 PM

Independence @ Fairmont Senior – 7:30 PM

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 21

Ritchie County @ Greenbrier West – 1:30 PM

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 22

Midland Trail @ St. Marys – 3:00 PM*