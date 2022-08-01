Fruits of Labor holds dedication ceremony for new Beckley location, Senator Capito attends

Beckley, WV (WOAY)- A dedication ceremony was held in Beckley to celebrate the opening of Fruits of Labor’s new cafe location. The new building will be the organization’s fourth location. U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito made an appearance at the ceremony.

Fruits of Labor is a cafe and catering service based in Rainelle. The organization has more locations in Alderson and Montgomery. In addition to operating as a restaurant, Fruits of Labor is a social enterprise that accepts drug court participants and encourages their recovery through culinary and agricultural training programs.

“Fruits of Labor is more than just a place to eat; it’s a second chance for people in recovery,” Capito says.” Through its Communities of Healing training program, Tammy Jordan and the entire Fruits of Labor team aren’t just making a difference; they are truly saving lives.”

Tammy Jordan, President of Fruits of Labor, expressed her gratitude for Capito’s support.” Her attendance and words of encouragement during the building dedication are much appreciated,” says Jordan. “It takes everyone working together to see transformation in the lives of those suffering from substance use disorder.”

Fruits of Labor in Beckley will be located at 313 Neville Street and plans to open in 2 weeks.

