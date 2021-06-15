Fridays in the Park makes its return to downtown Beckley

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Fridays in the Park is back for its 30th year at Word Park in Beckley, and the lineup is filled with country, bluegrass, and a variety of other kinds of live music and entertainment for everyone to come out and enjoy. This coming Friday will be Dave Runion, a local musician who plays a variety of oldies, rock,and country. Fridays in the Park will not be held the following week on the 25th due to the setup of another event downtown, but then it will be back up and running every Friday until the end of August.

“When it started 30 years ago, it was something for the folks that worked downtown, give them something to do on a Friday, come out, socialize, network a little bit, have lunch, showcase some talent, and then through the years it’s grown,” says Jill Moorefield, director of events for Beckley. “There’s a lot of retirees that like to come out, moms bring their kids sometimes, and we have some tourists that visit, so in addition to all the people that work downtown, anybody’s invited, it’s a free event, and we just encourage people to take advantage of it.”

For more information, you can find it on the Beckley events page on Facebook or at beckley.org.

Related