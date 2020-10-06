Free COVID-19 testing taking place in Fayette County today

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Justice offered a reminder that additional free testing events are scheduled in the upcoming weeks for several counties all across West Virginia.

In each of the counties under the Orange color designation, testing sites will be offered throughout this week.

This testing is available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is not required. Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Fayette County

October 6

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center

55 Hazel Ruby Lane

Mt. Hope, WV

Wyoming County

October 7

8:30 AM – 10:30 AM

Christian Fellowship Worship Center

1877 Bear Hole Road

Pineville, WV

Summers County

October 8

1:00 PM – 5:30 PM

Hinton Freight Depot

506 Commercial Street

Hinton, WV

Nicholas County

October 9

1:00 PM – 4 PM

Nazarene Camp

6461 Webster Road

Summersville, WV