Free COVID-19 testing taking place in Fayette County today

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – Gov. Justice offered a reminder that additional free testing events are scheduled in the upcoming weeks for several counties all across West Virginia.
In each of the counties under the Orange color designation, testing sites will be offered throughout this week.
This testing is available to all residents in selected counties, including asymptomatic individuals. Proof of insurance is not required. Attendees should bring identification, such as a driver’s license or proof of address, to help in returning test results. Those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Fayette County
October 6
10:00 AM – 2:00 PM
J.W. and Hazel Ruby WV Welcome Center
55 Hazel Ruby Lane
Mt. Hope, WV
Wyoming County
October 7
8:30 AM – 10:30 AM
Christian Fellowship Worship Center
1877 Bear Hole Road
Pineville, WV
Summers County
October 8
1:00 PM – 5:30 PM
Hinton Freight Depot
506 Commercial Street
Hinton, WV
Nicholas County
October 9
1:00 PM – 4 PM
Nazarene Camp
6461 Webster Road
Summersville, WV