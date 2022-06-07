Former Mountaineer Devin Ebanks to join Best Virginia in TBT 2022

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – The Basketball Tournament is back in Charleston this summer and one former West Virginia Mountaineer is joining in on the fun.

Devin Ebanks is the latest member of team Best Virginia. Ebanks joined the Mountaineers in 2008 and was part of the team that went to the Final Four in 2010.

Later that year, he was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers with the 43rd overall pick in the NBA draft. He has also played in the D-League and overseas.

Ebanks, John Flowers, Kevin Jones, Jaysean Paige, and Jamel Morris are all confirmed to play for Best Virginia this summer.

Regional play takes place July 24-27.

