First ever Stuff the Bus back to school event held at Beckley Walmart

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – It’s a new school year and with that, one that we are all striving to make as normal and stress-free as possible for the returning students. But affording school supplies can be challenging even without the effects of COVID, that’s why the “Stuff the Bus” Campaign was started to help out.

“We are here to stuff the bus all to benefit Raleigh County kids as they head back for a new school year. We are teaming up with Raleigh County Schools and Southern Communications to collect new school supplies,” says Bethany Simmons, Marketing Engagement Specialist for Suddenlink.

Located at the Beckley Walmart, the object of Stuff the Bus was to reach out to shoppers going into the store in an effort to encourage them to spend a little extra on pencils, notebooks, backpacks, or any school supplies donation they can make.

“Our goal is to raise as many new school supplies and backpacks as possible. Suddenlink really believes in investing in the communities where we have service, and one way we can do that is through an effort like this,” she says.

And Suddenlink, Southern Communications, Walmart, and of course, the Raleigh County School District, wanted to make sure this first-ever Stuff the Bus could truly benefit those who need it most upon returning to school this year.

“I think for a lot of people, life has returned to more normal, but that’s not true for everybody, the need is still very, very great and the majority of people who can afford backpacks and school supplies, they don’t really think about what kind of an impact this can have on a kid,” Simmons states.

If you missed your chance to come out and donate today, you can visit salvationarmyusa.org to take part in the national Stuff the Bus campaign and find a local Walmart registry for your chance to donate school supplies for a good cause.

Related