First-ever Paint and Sip held at one of Fayetteville’s newest venues

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – The Gaines Estate in Fayetteville, with the help of Wild and Wonderful Paint Parties and a local yoga instructor, was the host of a first-ever paint and sip party on the patio of the estate. The event kicked off with a morning outdoor yoga session to encourage health and well-being in the fresh springtime air. This was followed by a creative, spring-themed painting lesson and a selection of mimosas, beer, and other tasty beverages served from the bar.

“We want to do more events with Wild and Wonderful Paint Parties,” says Mariah Harrison, the venue coordinator for the Gaines Estate. “We love the idea of outdoor events so people can feel comfortable to come with friends and have a good time, and also get some yoga in there to be healthy, as well.”

The Gaines Estate plans to host more events like this in the summer, and all of these upcoming events can be found on their website under current events at gainesestate.com.

Related