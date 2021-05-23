First ever goat yoga class held by KFIT and Evolve Fitness

BEAVER, WV (WOAY) – KFIT joined together with Evolve Fitness in the School of Harmony field in Beaver for a new yoga session like no other, featuring pygmy goats, fainting goats, and little goats being a part of the yoga. Two of these goat yoga sessions were held, one at 2 PM for adults and one at 3 PM for kids and adults. Food for the goats was passed around for more interaction with them as the yoga sessions took place, and the goats could crawl on people’s backs and help with the overall experience.

“The benefits are that of course, you’re getting your workout in with yoga, but also it’s a great bonding experience with these cute little cuddly animals,” says Katelyne Fry, owner of KFIT. “And there’s a lot of mental, physical, and social benefits, and it’s also just making your workout more creative, just spicing it up some.”

This was the first goat yoga class to be held at KFIT but they plan to hold more. If you’re interested, you can contact them at funfitwithkfit.com.

