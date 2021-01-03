Firefighters respond to Bradley Dollar General after burning smell

BRADLEY, WV (WOAY) – Firefighters were on scene at the Dollar General in Bradley this evening after a strong smell of electric burning.

According to Raleigh County dispatchers, a call came in at 7:29 p.m. regarding a strong smell of electric burning at the Dollar General in Bradley.

Dispatch could not confirm if there was a fire at the store. However, the Bradley, Mount Hope and Pax Fire Departments responded to the scene, as well as Jan Care Ambulance.

The store was shut down and the power was turned off. No injuries have been reported at this time.