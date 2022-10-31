FEMA announce over $6 million in grants to West Virginia firefighters

Philadelphia, PA (WOAY) – Over 300 fire departments in five mid-Atlantic states earned over $51 million in competitive grants from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).

The Assistance to Firefighters Grant Program (AFG) awards provided the funding to help fire departments protect their communities by replacing aging equipment, providing personnel training, and other necessary resources.

FEMA awarded twenty-nine grants totaling $6,710,363 to fire departments across West Virginia, including Nicholas and Greenbrier County.

To see a list of the most recent recipients, click here and scroll down to the “Awards” section. Then, search by city or state to view local departments that received an AFG.

